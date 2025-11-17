This Day in Country History: November 17

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill had a significant day on Nov. 17 with the opening of their Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum exhibit, and Dolly Parton's album Rockstar was released on this day. Fans enjoyed seeing artists at a country music festival in North Carolina, and Shania Twain's album The Woman in Me got a Diamond certification on Nov. 17.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

From actors having a Grand Ole Opry debut to a special exhibit, these were milestones for Nov. 17:

Actors and artists Clare Bowen and Sam Palladio from the hit TV show Nashville made their Grand Ole Opry debut at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Nov. 17. Bowen and Palladio sang two of their songs, "If I Didn't Know Better" and "When the Right One Comes Along," that appeared on the Nashville soundtrack album. 2017: The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opened the exhibit Tim McGraw & Faith Hill: Mississippi Woman, Louisiana Man on Nov. 17. The display showcased memorabilia and artifacts from both McGraw and Hill's solo careers as well as their career as a duo. One of the highlights of this exhibit is the mirror that was in McGraw's dressing room, which Hill wrote on in lipstick to reply to his marriage proposal.

Cultural Milestones

A benefit and significant album release are included in these cultural milestones that occurred on Nov. 17:

Dylan Scott launched a benefit country music festival on Nov. 17 called Bayou Stock. Proceeds from this concert went to select charities in Scott's hometown of Sterlington, Louisiana, and featured Scott alongside artists Lainey Wilson, Morgan Evans, and more. 2023: After Dolly Parton's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, she made her first rock album, Rockstar. Butterfly Records released the album on Nov. 17, and it was distributed by Big Machine Label Group.

Notable Recordings and Performances

A music festival and Shania Twain's record certification were notable events on this day:

Shania Twain's album The Woman in Me was certified Diamond by the RIAA on Nov. 17. This album originally received a Gold certification in 1995 and, in 2000, also received a 12x Platinum certification. 2023: Country music fans traveled to Rockingham, North Carolina, for the Tailgate n' Tallboys Rockingham festival. Headliners for Nov. 17 included ERNEST and Jake Worthington.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A death and a birth were among these industry changes for Nov. 17:

Ramona Jones, the legendary fiddler and wife of "Grandpa Jones," died on Nov. 17 at the age of 91. Jones and her husband traveled the country performing and appeared on "Hee Haw" and the Grand Ole Opry. 2019: The "Turn This Truck Around" singer, Jordan Davis, and his wife Kristen welcomed a baby girl on Nov. 17. Eloise Larkin Davis was the couple's first child.