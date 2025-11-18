KFC Serves Up Holiday Cheer with $25 Extra Crispy Festive Feast and New Gravy Flight

As Thanksgiving approaches, KFC wants Americans to skip the turkey and grab a bucket instead. The fried‑chicken giant has launched its $25 Extra Crispy Festive Feast, a limited‑time holiday meal aimed at making the season a little crunchier — and a lot less stressful.

According to the company’s new holiday campaign, cheekily tagged “Cluck Turkey,” the menu celebrates indulgent comfort food without the marathon in the kitchen. The meal includes eight pieces of Extra Crispy chicken, two large sides of mashed potatoes with gravy and mac and cheese, four biscuits, and four cookies. It’s designed to feed a family while keeping prep and cleanup simple.

KFC is also introducing its first‑ever Gravy Flight, giving fans three different gravy experiences in one box — Classic Brown, Herb & Garlic Butter, and Spicy Black Pepper. The brand calls it “a trio worth gathering for,” the perfect finishing touch to what it’s pitching as “a better bird this holiday season.”

The fast‑food chain points out that Americans’ holiday dining habits are changing. Recent consumer data shows more than a third of people — about 37 percent — now order takeout or delivery for Thanksgiving. KFC hopes its new offer captures that trend by giving families a festive, affordable option that still delivers comfort and nostalgia.

In addition to the new meal, KFC is drawing attention back to a longtime fan favorite: the $4.99 Chicken Pot Pie, available nationwide for a limited time. That comforting classic, wrapped in a flaky crust and filled with chicken and vegetables simmered in gravy, joins the holiday lineup as another easy‑to‑heat, no‑stress dinner choice.

Photo: KFC

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, KFC operates in more than 150 countries and is part of Yum! Brands Inc. The company has leaned into humor this season, encouraging customers to “stick a spork in the stress” and let its kitchens handle the heavy lifting while families focus on enjoying time together.

The Extra Crispy Festive Feast and Gravy Flight are available at participating U.S. restaurants for a limited time starting this November—while supplies last.

For those swapping roasting pans for paper buckets this Thanksgiving, KFC is making its case loud and clear: when it comes to holiday birds, crispy might just beat traditional.