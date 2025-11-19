George Strait Adds Second Lubbock Stadium Show With Star-Studded Lineup

George Strait is doubling down on Lubbock in 2026, adding a second Strait to Texas Tech stadium date at Texas Tech's Jones AT&T Stadium on Friday, Apr. 24, 2026. The newly announced night will feature Zach Top and Dylan Gossett ahead of Strait's in-the-round performance, joining the previously announced Saturday, Apr. 25 show with Miranda Lambert and Hudson Westbrook.

The news was shared via posts on X (formerly Twitter), where Strait's team shared graphics and links to ticket reminders and presale information. The piece credits Alana Edgin of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal for early tips and local context on how the Texas Tech community has responded to the concerts.

Information from GeorgeStrait.com and Texas Tech University emphasizes that the “in-the-round” stadium layout is designed to give fans immersive views and heightened energy from nearly every angle. However, exact seat counts and inventory for each price tier have not been disclosed. Ticket prices on verified third-party resale sites currently range from the low $300s to four figures, and fans are urged to use official links and trusted vendors, as presale access windows and codes vary by outlet.

The Lubbock dates arrive as Strait continues a late-career stadium strategy that pairs limited, high-impact weekends with new music and major honors. His 2024 Kyle Field show set a U.S. ticketed-concert attendance record; he has since been named a Kennedy Center honoree and is slated for induction into the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame alongside Lambert, all while continuing to work his recent Cowboys and Dreamers material into setlists.