Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – A Stack of New Singles

This week, we have a stack of fresh singles, a new album drop from one of the best storytellers in Nashville, a breakout moment for a teenage star, and another Morgan Wallen single gearing up for a big run. Also, check out our new feature "On This Day," where we take a look back at the biggest country hits from this week in past years.

Hot Off The Press

It's a crowded Friday, let's run through the biggest releases.

Gavin Adcock dropped "Perfect Man," Dylan Marlowe brings it again with "Barefoot and Pregnant," Conner Smith is back for the first time in quite a while with "Ain't Got Enough Faith," Ashley McBryde honors Toby Keith with her cover of "A Little Less Talk and a Lot More Action," and Parmalee returns with "How Do I Let You Go."

Album Drop

ERNEST drops his new project Live From The South. He self-produced it with a few of his friends, and it's definitely songwriter-forward if you will.

Rising Star Spotlight

Ty Myers may only be a teenager, but he's writing with the kind of emotion most artists don't find until their thirties. His new single "Ends of the Earth," is a guitar-in-your-bedroom kind of song that turned into something timeless.

On Your Radar

Morgan Wallen's "20 Cigarettes" is already approaching the top 15. The song is full of what Morgan's fans love him for: cinematic feeling and big energy.

On This Day

A look back at what topped the charts this week in past years: