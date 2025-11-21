Backstage Country
Win Parmalee Tickets!

Sponsored by Six String Grill and Stage

Country 102.5 is giving you the chance to see Parmalee live in concert! The chart-topping country band is heading to Six String Grill & Stage in Foxborough on February 20th, and we’ve got your way in. You could be there for an unforgettable night of live music, great energy, and all your favorite hits—just by entering below.

Parmalee brings the perfect mix of country hooks and feel-good energy to every performance. Whether you’ve had “Take My Name” or “Carolina” on repeat, this is your chance to sing along with the band up close in one of the area’s best venues for live country music. Six String Grill & Stage is known for its lively crowd, amazing sound, and fun atmosphere—making it the perfect place to catch Parmalee with your friends.

Entering is easy. Just fill out your info, click Submit, and you’re in the running. It only takes a minute, and you could be walking away with a night out you’ll be talking about for months.

Your prize includes:

  • Two tickets to see Parmalee live on February 20th at Six String Grill & Stage, Foxborough
  • Access to one of the most exciting country shows coming to the Boston area this winter
  • The chance to make some incredible memories with your favorite people and your favorite station, Country 102.5

Don’t miss your shot to experience Parmalee’s hits live in a venue that knows how to do country right. Grab your friends, get ready for a fun night, and let us take care of the tickets.

For those who want to secure their spot, tickets are also available now at sixstringfoxborough.com

Contest Rules

ParmaleeSix String Grill & Stage
