Win Tucker Wetmore Tickets!

Country 102.5 is giving you the chance to see one of country music’s fastest-rising stars, Tucker Wetmore, live at Roadrunner! Enter for your shot to win a pair of tickets to see Tucker when he takes the stage on February 12, 2026.

If you’ve been listening to Tucker’s songs on Country 102.5 and can’t get enough of that soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics, this is your chance to experience it all in person. From his high-energy hits to his stripped-down acoustic moments, Tucker’s show promises to be a night full of unforgettable country music moments — the kind of night every fan will be talking about long after the lights go down.

Here’s what the winner will receive:

Two tickets to see Tucker Wetmore live on February 12, 2026

A night out filled with great music, energy, and memories

The chance to celebrate live country music with other passionate fans

Bring your best friend, your partner, or anyone who loves a good country show as much as you do — and get ready to sing along to every song. Whether you’ve been following Tucker from the start or just recently discovered his sound, this concert will remind you why country music feels like home.

Entering is quick and easy — just fill out the form below and click “Submit.” You could be one of the lucky fans heading to the show!

Get your tickets today!