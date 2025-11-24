This Day in Country History: November 24

Nov. 24 has been a big date for country music fans over the years. The 2019 American Music Awards and 2020 GRAMMYs honored country music stars with wins in several categories. Also on this date, Garth Brooks opened a new bar and honky tonk in Nashville, and Jamey Johnson started his own record label.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The AMAs and GRAMMYs had notable winners on Nov. 24, including:

Kane Brown won Favorite Country Male Artist at the AMAs, and Dan + Shay won Favorite Country Duo/Group. Carrie Underwood took home the awards for Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album for Cry Pretty. 2020: At the 64th GRAMMY Awards, Willie Nelson's "Ride Me Back Home" won Best Country Solo Performance, Dan + Shay took home Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Speechless," and Best Country Song went to Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth, and Tanya Tucker for "Bring My Flowers Now."

Cultural Milestones

From raising money at a benefit concert to the opening of an all-inclusive Nashville bar, these were cultural milestones on Nov. 24:

The "If the World Had a Front Porch" singer Tracy Lawrence raised $63,000 for the Nashville Rescue Mission at the 10th Annual Mission: Possible Turkey Fry. These funds helped feed thousands of people over the holidays. During this event, Lawrence auctioned off one of his guitars, which earned $10,000. 2023: The GRAMMY Award-winning singer Garth Brooks held a soft opening for his Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk in Nashville. Brooks named the bar after his hit song "Friends in Low Places," which won Single of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards. He stated that his new bar would be all-inclusive and would serve anyone of appropriate age. The full opening took place on March 7, 2024.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Interesting performances on Nov. 24 included:

Keith Urban was one of the participants of and storytellers of the GRAMMY's Greatest Stories aired on the CBS television station. This special coincided with the GRAMMYs' 60th anniversary. 2019: Keith Urban sang several of his hit songs, including "Somewhere in My Car" and "Blue Ain't Your Color," at the Canadian Football League's Grey Cup half-time show. The game was between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at McMahon Stadium in Calgary, Alberta.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From a new record label to a wedding, these were industry changes for Nov. 24:

The "Redneck Side of Me" singer Jamey Johnson announced he was starting his own record label called Big Gassed Records. Johnson wanted the freedom to release the kind of music he wanted, when he wanted, and without the restrictions found on some big-name record labels. 2018: The "Wrong Five O'Clock" singer Eric Heatherly married his girlfriend, performing artist Lindsey Stacey, outside of Nashville.