Jelly Roll Credits God for Three GRAMMY Nominations, Album Recognition

Jelly Roll (born Jason DeFord) is reflecting on a transformative chapter in his career — one rooted in faith, growth, and gratitude. “When I look at these nominations, all I see is God,” he said. “I want to cry,” the singer continued. “Wow, country album of the year. It's not even about the album or the nom. It's about the name.”

Nearly three years ago, Jelly Roll attended the GRAMMY Awards as a first-time nominee. “I thought to myself, ‘This is the only time I'll ever be at the GRAMMYs,'” the “Liar” singer, 40, said in a video posted to social media. “I don't care what artists say, I don't care what artists act like — I'm going to tell you the real truth,” he said. “There's not an artist in the world that didn't grow up watching the GRAMMYs as a kid, and walk in their bedrooms afterwards and rehearse their speech.”

Jelly Roll's latest album, Beautifully Broken, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart — marking his first chart-topping release. The album captures current world realities and personal growth, and its brand-new category nomination for Best Contemporary Country Album underscores the Recording Academy's recognition of his evolving artistry.

The singer's faith-based perspective informs much of his message: “Win, lose, or draw, holy f—, dude, we won,” he added. “I know a lot of artists give the GRAMMYs a lot of sh–, but the truth is I feel honored … Y'all make fun of me now and leave comments about my double chin.”

Jelly Roll also highlights his collaboration with Christian-music star Brandon Lake on the track "Hard Fought Hallelujah" as a major creative moment that bridges his country and faith roots. That duet, along with his own personal transformation — including shaving his beard, acknowledging public reaction to his changed look, and confronting health challenges while on tour in Australia — rounds out a story of resilience and reinvention.

Bunnie XO, his wife, continues to express support by posting a video of Jelly Roll lounging in a moment of success, again showing how his personal life remains humble in the spotlight. Industry analysts say his cross-generational appeal and genuine audience connection have propelled his visibility at awards season.