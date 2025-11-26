Brett Young Gets Real About His Favorite Part of the Job

After the announcement of his 2.0 Tour, scheduled to kick off next year, Brett Young shared his favorite part of being a country artist. In a recent interview, Young got real about the part of his job that excites him the most.

Excited to Get Back on the Road

The California native recently told Country Now that touring is one of his favorite parts of being a country artist, and he can’t wait to get back on the road to see how fans and listeners relate to his music. “I love touring. I mean, the opportunity to share the music at the end of the day, once it’s produced and you’ve written it, and get out on the road and actually play it every night is the real opportunity to see how it’s connecting with people.”

He added, “You have social media outlets, and you get to see Instagram and all that stuff, and people have some things to say. But when you watch a full audience and their reaction to stuff, it’s kind of like my barometer of how the song’s going to do. And so, I can’t wait.”

2.0 Tour

After the release of his fifth studio album earlier this year, Young announced his plans to bring the album on the road. On his official Instagram page, the “Drink With You” singer shared the tour dates. He captioned the post with, “2.0 TOUR COMING 2026! Bringing my friend @jennadavis out with us. // Pre-sale starts this Wednesday, November 19th at 10am local time (use code BY2026). Public on-sale Friday, November 21st at 10am local time. Grab your tickets, and we’ll see y’all there!”

Check out his tour dates below.

January 22, 2026: The Ryman, Nashville, TN

The Ryman, Nashville, TN January 23, 2026: Durham Performing Arts Center, Durham, NC

Durham Performing Arts Center, Durham, NC January 24, 2026: Peace Center, Greenville, SC

Peace Center, Greenville, SC January 29, 2026: Hobart Arena, Troy, OH

Hobart Arena, Troy, OH January 30, 2026: Rialto Square Theatre, Joliet, IL

Rialto Square Theatre, Joliet, IL January 31, 2026: Honeywell Center Ford Theater, Wabash, IN

Honeywell Center Ford Theater, Wabash, IN February 5, 2026: American Music Theatre, Lancaster, PA

American Music Theatre, Lancaster, PA February 6, 2026: MGM Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA

MGM Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA February 7, 2026: Foxwoods Resort Casino Premier Theater, Mashantucket, CT

Foxwoods Resort Casino Premier Theater, Mashantucket, CT February 12, 2026: SkyPAC, Bowling Green, KY

SkyPAC, Bowling Green, KY February 13, 2026: Brown County Music Center, Nashville, IN

Brown County Music Center, Nashville, IN February 14, 2026: Packard Music Hall, Warren, OH

Packard Music Hall, Warren, OH February 20, 2026: DECC Symphony Hall, Duluth, MN

DECC Symphony Hall, Duluth, MN February 21, 2026: Vibrant Music Hall (seated), Waukee, IA

Vibrant Music Hall (seated), Waukee, IA February 22, 2026: Aetos Center for the Performing Arts, Nixa, MO

Aetos Center for the Performing Arts, Nixa, MO February 26, 2026: Landmark Theatre, Syracuse, NY

Landmark Theatre, Syracuse, NY February 27, 2026: The Palace Theatre, Albany, NY

The Palace Theatre, Albany, NY February 28, 2026: Parx Casino Xcite Center, Bensalem, PA