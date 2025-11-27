Thomas Rhett’s About a Woman (& A Good Ol’ Boy): A Track-by-Track Journey

On July 18, 2025, Thomas Rhett released About a Woman (& A Good Ol' Boy), the second deluxe version of his seventh studio album About a Woman. As with the previous deluxe album About a Woman (From a Small Town), this new Thomas Rhett album features all the original tracks, along with new material and collaborative reworkings. Through this Thomas Rhett track-by-track analysis, we'll explore how each song contributes to an overall theme of love and growth with someone special.

The Album's Foundation: Understanding About a Woman

Thomas Rhett released the original About a Woman album on Aug. 23, 2024, as a tribute to his childhood sweetheart and wife of nearly 13 years, Lauren Akins. He cowrote 13 of the album's 14 songs, sharing credits with regular collaborators Julian Bunetta and Dan Huff. Working with people who knew him well helped him capture the emotions of life with his longtime love.

Album Opener Sets the Tone

One of Thomas Rhett's newest songs, "Ain't a Bad Life," starts the album off on the right note. While this Jordan Davis duet acknowledges that life isn't perfect, nothing can dull Thomas's optimistic outlook.

A Blake Shelton Duet That Shows Thomas's Cheeky Side

Thomas returns to his bro-country roots with "Old Tricks" featuring fellow genre pioneer Blake Shelton. It's a tongue-in-cheek track which acknowledges the passing of time and the need to grow up.

Upbeat and Playful

Rather than knocking back booze with his buddies, Thomas proposes partying with the woman in his life in "Bottle With Your Name On It." The song celebrates moments when couples leave their responsibilities behind and have some fun together.

A Tucker Wetmore Duet That Celebrates the Simple Life

Thomas teams up with up-and-coming country artist and summer touring buddy Tucker Wetmore for "Small Town Girls." It's a light-hearted ode to sweet, God-fearing women of the American South.

A Stripped-Back Song To Celebrate Perfect Love

Thomas blends country with indie-pop elements for "I'm That Guy." This synth-laden track celebrates the kind of relationship that lives up to the love-song ideal.

A Country-Pop Track That Captures Intimacy

The final new song from About a Woman (& A Good Ol' Boy), "Dance With You," is a shimmery disco-inspired country track to get your toes tapping. Thomas pledges eternal love to his wife, insisting she's the only one he wants to dance with.

Revealing the Sparks of New Love

The second single from About a Woman is the first familiar track on this deluxe edition. "After All the Bars Are Closed" is a laidback country love song that paints a picture of a couple falling in love and experiencing a connection that takes them all through the night and long into the morning.

A Bluesy Song That Blurs Genre Boundaries

Thomas proved his versatility with "Somethin' 'Bout a Woman," which combines a soulful blues-rock sound with romantic country-style lyrics. This album features two versions of "Something' 'Bout a Woman," one being a collaboration with Teddy Swims and the other a cut version of the original solo.

A Dedication Sets the Radio on Fire

Fans fell in love with this tribute to Thomas's wife when it became About a Woman's first single in May 2024. "Beautiful As You" hit No. 10 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs charts, No. 2 on the Country Airplay charts, and No. 1 on the U.K. Country Airplay charts.

Lanie Gardner Sees Friends Become Lovers

The album also features two versions of "What Could Go Right." One version's a duet with Lanie Gardner, and the other's a solo version that closes the album. Stripped-back instrumentation ensures the emotional lyrics about taking a chance on a relationship shine through.

A Fresh Sound for a New Country Style

"Gone Country" is a modern country song in the vein of Morgan Wallen and Bailey Zimmerman. Its lyrics about a city girl's decision to embrace country living have a traditional feel, but its pop-forward groove strays from those roots to give it a more upbeat vibe.

With "Overdrive," Thomas takes listeners on a trip down memory lane. It's a modern country-pop song that tells the story of his first date with Lauren. Sweet lyrics recall his rush of love for his dream girl.

Thomas Lays His Emotions Bare

Inspired by the Rolling Stones, Thomas celebrates all parts of his wife with the song "Can't Love You Anymore." While the title suggests a breakup, it's actually a pledge of total devotion that says he can't love her any more than he already does.

Painting the Picture of a Romantic Night

The R&B-influenced song "Back to Blue" brings to life a sweet night spent under the stars with his love. Its intimate lyrics speak of the beauty in those simple moments spent together.

A Nostalgic Song That Remembers High School Romance

Thomas takes listeners back to his youth with the song "Church." He cleverly weaves song titles from his hero Eric Church through his own love story in this heartfelt ballad.

This Old Closer Still Packs a Punch

The song that closed About a Woman moves to 16th position on this album, but that doesn't make this beautiful ballad any less impactful. The lyrics of "I Could Spend Forever Loving You" see Thomas reflecting on his love story with Lauren and picturing the future they're building together.

Pop-Infused Track Reveals a Vulnerable Side

"Fool," the song that originally opened About a Woman, makes a great follow-up to "I Could Spend Forever Loving You." It has a bouncy pop feel, but the lyrics show that Thomas isn't afraid to bare his heart.

Heartbreak Anthem Pits Coast Against Country

The only song on the album that Thomas Rhett didn't partake in writing, "Country for California," is a traditional country song of heartbreak. While his love appears to have moved on with her life, the singer steadfastly waits for her to return from the West Coast.

A Retro Honky-Tonk Anthem That Breaks the Mold

Thomas couldn't resist taking another sonic left turn just before About a Woman ends. "Boots" is a clap-along closer that sees him experimenting with the rockabilly sound made famous by Elvis Presley.

The Legacy of Thomas Rhett's About a Woman Albums