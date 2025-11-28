Win Hardy Tickets All Week Long!

Get ready for the summer’s most anticipated concert experience—Country 102.5’s Hardy Code Word Contest is here, and your shot at a pair of tickets to see Hardy at the Xfinity Center on June 26, 2026 is just a code word away! Country fans across Greater Boston are already buzzing about The Country! Country! Tour, and now you can secure a seat for one unforgettable night filled with hits, high energy, and epic memories with one of country’s hottest artists.

Here’s how it works: from early morning drives to afternoon pickups, set your dial to Country 102.5 at 7a, 11a, 1p, 3p, and 5p every weekday. When you catch that special code word and submit it within 20 minutes, you’re officially in the running for Hardy tickets. It’s a fast, friendly way to make your summer plans XL—with your crew, your best friend, or even a bold solo adventure to see Hardy up close at one of New England’s best venues.

Ready to jump in? The Country! Country! Tour will deliver fresh new songs, familiar favorites, and all the energy fans love. The crowd is always wild, the sound is huge, and the night is yours. Whether country music is your soundtrack for every season or you’re just starting to catch the vibe, this concert is designed for everyone who wants to live it loud and local.

How to Enter:

Listen on weekdays at 7a, 11a, 1p, 3p, and 5p for the code word

Enter the code word within 20 minutes below

Catch every code for more chances to win

Catch the country you love—win, celebrate, and make memories at Hardy’s big summer show! Listen To Win!