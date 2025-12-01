Luke Combs Talks Choosing His Tour Openers

Luke Combs didn’t just choose his tour openers on a whim. A lot of thought went into every act, and he’s honest enough to admit that he’s never been afraid of a little competition. For his upcoming My Kinda Saturday Night Tour, he chose openers who will absolutely bring it. Not just warm up the crowd, not just play a few nice songs while he gets ready. No, Combs wants openers who will make him sweat.

My Kinda Saturday Night Tour Openers

Combs's massive world tour, including major venues across the U.S., Canada, and Europe, will kick off on March 21, 2026, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada and will wrap up on August 1, 2026, at Wembley Stadium in London.

Performing on select dates, openers include country music stars Dierks Bentley and Thomas Rhett, pop-rock band The Script, and upcoming artists Ty Myers, The Castellows, and Thelma & James, among others.

Combs: 'It’s Gonna Make Me Work to Have to Put on a Great Show'

The North Carolina-born singer-songwriter handpicked his opening acts and, in a recent interview, revealed the reason why. “[They’re] guys who I think are great guys and guys that I’m a fan of first and foremost. I pick all my openers,” he explained. “People ask me that all the time, like, ‘Do you get to pick the openers?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, yeah, I get to pick the openers for sure.’ It’s not like someone’s like, ‘You’re taking this guy.’ I guess there maybe are people that don’t really care about the openers. I just can’t image that, but I guess there are maybe people that just put whoever on there.”

He added, “But for me, I really like to curate the experience. I know Dierks puts on a great show. I know TR [Thomas Rhett] puts on a great show, like I know these things. I can know, if I’m out there, the crowd’s gonna be fired up.”

The two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year awardee pointed out why he wanted to be around people who are good at what they do. “And it’s gonna make me work to have to put on a great show. You know, you can’t phone it in playing after Dierks. You can’t phone it in playing after TR. The crowd’s gonna be expecting a certain level, so it keeps me honest and that’s exciting.”