This Day in Country History: December 1

Dec. 1 has seen lots of Christmas specials, benefit concerts, and a birth added to the country music family. Shania Twain and Florida Georgia Line had significant Las Vegas residencies that began on Dec. 1, and Craig Campbell signed on to a new record label on this day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Big stars had Las Vegas residencies on Dec. 1, including the following:

2012: Shania Twain began a two-year residency in Las Vegas, Nevada, starting on Dec. 1. Her residency performance was held at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, where Twain delighted fans with her favorite hits and new material.

Shania Twain began a two-year residency in Las Vegas, Nevada, starting on Dec. 1. Her residency performance was held at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, where Twain delighted fans with her favorite hits and new material. 2018: Florida Georgia Line began their five-night stint at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, beginning Dec. 1. Recording artist Mason Ramsey opened for this limited Las Vegas residency.

Cultural Milestones

Benefit concerts that helped others on Dec. 1 included the following:

2017: Zac Brown Band frontman, Zac Brown, performed an intimate benefit concert at a private home in Atlanta, Georgia. Brown raised $1.7 million for Camp Southern Ground, which supports children with learning disabilities and emotional challenges through various activities and educational programs.

Zac Brown Band frontman, Zac Brown, performed an intimate benefit concert at a private home in Atlanta, Georgia. Brown raised $1.7 million for Camp Southern Ground, which supports children with learning disabilities and emotional challenges through various activities and educational programs. 2022: RaeLynn, John Rich, Brian Kelley from Florida Georgia Line, and Tracy Lawrence performed at a sold-out event at the Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida, to raise money for victims of Hurricane Ian. Along with country music performers, southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd helped raise over $1.5 million to aid in recovery after the devastating hurricane.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Christmas was in the air with these specials and performances on Dec. 1:

2021: Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley, and Mickey Guyton performed at the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley, and Mickey Guyton performed at the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center in New York City. 2022: Dolly Parton's Christmas special, Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, aired on the NBC network. This TV show was mostly filmed at Parton's Dollywood and centered on bringing joyful holiday cheer to help discover the true meaning of Christmas.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A record label change and a new baby highlighted industry changes on Dec. 1:

2014: The "Keep Them Kisses Comin'" singer Craig Campbell signed with Red Bow Records on Dec 1, after being with Bigger Picture Group until it closed in May of 2014.

The "Keep Them Kisses Comin'" singer Craig Campbell signed with Red Bow Records on Dec 1, after being with Bigger Picture Group until it closed in May of 2014. 2017: The "You Make It Easy" singer Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Kerr, welcomed a baby boy, Memphis Aldean Williams. Aldean was grateful for the birth of his son after he endured the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, where he was performing during the deadly event.