Alabama Band Red Clay Strays Wins First CMA Award After Years of Playing Barrooms

The Red Clay Strays, a Mobile, Alabama-rooted band often described in early press as a six-piece but now recognized for its five-member lineup, continue their rapid ascent as one of Americana and Southern rock's most compelling breakout acts. Their rise has been fueled by the explosive success of "Wondering Why," a song that has accumulated hundreds of millions of streams and widespread virality, particularly on TikTok, where frontman Brandon Coleman's soulful performances and magnetic, James Dean-like presence have drawn major attention.

Lead guitarist and songwriter Drew Nix credits the single with transforming their trajectory. "That's really what got us out of the barrooms and door deals and stuff like that. It's changed our lives completely. It's cool to me because that song means something to me, too. I wrote it about my wife when I was in the room. It's not specifically about her, the whole song, but to me, it's what I give to her. So it's cool how that's all happened," Nix said, according to Whiskey Riff.

Bass player Andrew Bishop underscores the years of groundwork behind their rise. Bishop added, "I think a lot of people discovered us from that song, and don't understand… A lot of people think we got popular quick, like it was an overnight success. But we've been doing this for a long time. We're just dumb enough to not quit…. We've been doing this for eight years. That's how long it takes. It's crazy."

Since the release of their 2022 debut, Moment of Truth, the band has gained steady momentum, earning Emerging Artist of the Year at the 2024 Americana Awards and New Vocal Duo or Group at the 2025 ACM Awards. "Wondering Why" has since been certified platinum by the RIAA. Their second album, Made in These Moments, produced by Dave Cobb, marked a creative turning point with its blend of Southern rock, gospel, soul, and country music grounded in themes of faith, sin, and existential struggle.