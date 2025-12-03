Luke Combs Sets Friday Release Date for New Single ‘Giving Her Away’

Luke Combs has confirmed the release of his emotional new ballad, “Giving Her Away,” arriving Friday, Dec. 5. The announcement came directly from Combs through an Instagram clip that included a substantial portion of the track, giving fans an early look at the song's intimate wedding-day narrative. The chorus features the line, "I'm giving her my name, and you are giving her away," which provides an important POV, a sincere statement from a groom to the father of his future wife.

It expresses the themes of family, marriage, and milestones in a different light than other types of country songs currently available. People have responded positively to this release via social media with a lot of anticipation based on some earlier indications of the project, such as black-and-white image lyric sheets and studio shots, and how they perceived the song would turn out.

While it remains unclear whether “Giving Her Away” will appear on Combs' forthcoming album, the single is being positioned as an early preview of the larger project. Combs has shared that he has already cut more than 30 songs, and industry chatter suggests official album news is expected soon.

The release arrives during an exceptionally busy 2025 for Combs, following the drop of The Prequel, a three-track collection featuring “My Kinda Saturday Night,” “15 Minutes,” and “Days Like These.” He also recently reflected on how quickly time is passing and on how he works to balance his music schedule with family life.

“Ninety-nine percent of my guys have been with me for nine years now. I'm just around the same people,” he said. “My assistant's my best friend from high school.”

“I just hang out at home with my kids and my wife. They don't treat me any different than anybody else,” he said. “I go to the grocery store and cook dinner every night, and then I go to work. I just can't really be any different. It would just be weird to me to be any different.”