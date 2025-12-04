Memorable Performances From CMA Country Christmas 2025
If you thought holiday specials were just for white noise when you’re busy having a Christmas party at home, the 2025 edition of CMA Country Christmas is here to prove you wrong. With a lineup full of country music heavyweights, this year’s show served up enough cheer to put you in a festive mood until the New Year.
Co-hosted by Lauren Daigle and Jordan Davis, the easy banter, warm energy, and genuine joy set the tone for the whole night. Let's take a look at the best performances from the CMA Country Christmas special.
Lady A
Lady A started the festivities with “Glory to God” along with backup dancers, drummers, and classical music instrumentalists. The trio struck the perfect balance: powerful vocals, holiday vibes, and enough cheer to melt even the coldest hearts.
Riley Green
When Riley Green stepped onto the stage, he was met with enthusiastic applause from the crowd, some even wearing cowboy hats in his honor. Undeniably one of the most heartfelt performances of the night, Green sang “Christmas To Me” with a simple setup of a fiddle, guitar, and violin. His performance brought nostalgia and had that cozy living-room Christmas feel you end up wishing you were back home with your family, enjoying a nice meal and exchanging gifts and stories.
Megan Moroney
Megan Moroney’s fun “All I Want for Christmas is a Cowboy” is a playful take on holiday love, because who wouldn’t want that? Her performance was met with whistles and cheers from audience members who shared the same wish: “I swear I've been good all year / Please, Santa, please / All I want for Christmas is a cowboy / Who only wants me.”
Little Big Town and Jordan Davis
Co-host Jordan Davis performed with Little Big Town, and their rendition of “Go Tell It On The Mountain” is surely a standout moment that reminded us of the reason for the season. Their harmonies gave us gospel-meets-country vibes in the best way possible. It was simple, sweet, and overflowing with holiday cheer; the kind of performance that ends up on everyone’s Christmas playlist.
Parker McCollum
Parker McCollum’s version of the classic “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” was fun and full of country twang without erasing the holiday elements that made the track a beloved holiday staple. The arrangement was fresh, and made us feel like we were listening to a brand-new Christmas hit.
At its core, CMA Country Christmas 2025 delivered special moments. From heartfelt performances to big productions, the show struck a balance between modern country energy and old-fashioned holiday cheer.