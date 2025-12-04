Memorable Performances From CMA Country Christmas 2025

If you thought holiday specials were just for white noise when you’re busy having a Christmas party at home, the 2025 edition of CMA Country Christmas is here to prove you wrong. With a lineup full of country music heavyweights, this year’s show served up enough cheer to put you in a festive mood until the New Year.

Co-hosted by Lauren Daigle and Jordan Davis, the easy banter, warm energy, and genuine joy set the tone for the whole night. Let's take a look at the best performances from the CMA Country Christmas special.

Lady A

Lady A started the festivities with “Glory to God” along with backup dancers, drummers, and classical music instrumentalists. The trio struck the perfect balance: powerful vocals, holiday vibes, and enough cheer to melt even the coldest hearts.

Lady A – “Glory to God” | CMA Country Christmas 2025

Riley Green

When Riley Green stepped onto the stage, he was met with enthusiastic applause from the crowd, some even wearing cowboy hats in his honor. Undeniably one of the most heartfelt performances of the night, Green sang “Christmas To Me” with a simple setup of a fiddle, guitar, and violin. His performance brought nostalgia and had that cozy living-room Christmas feel you end up wishing you were back home with your family, enjoying a nice meal and exchanging gifts and stories.

Riley Green – “Christmas To Me” | CMA Country Christmas 2025

Megan Moroney

Megan Moroney’s fun “All I Want for Christmas is a Cowboy” is a playful take on holiday love, because who wouldn’t want that? Her performance was met with whistles and cheers from audience members who shared the same wish: “I swear I've been good all year / Please, Santa, please / All I want for Christmas is a cowboy / Who only wants me.”

Megan Moroney – “All I Want For Christmas Is a Cowboy” | CMA Country Christmas 2025

Little Big Town and Jordan Davis

Co-host Jordan Davis performed with Little Big Town, and their rendition of “Go Tell It On The Mountain” is surely a standout moment that reminded us of the reason for the season. Their harmonies gave us gospel-meets-country vibes in the best way possible. It was simple, sweet, and overflowing with holiday cheer; the kind of performance that ends up on everyone’s Christmas playlist.

Little Big Town & Jordan Davis – “Go Tell It On The Mountain” | CMA Country Christmas 2025

Parker McCollum

Parker McCollum’s version of the classic “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” was fun and full of country twang without erasing the holiday elements that made the track a beloved holiday staple. The arrangement was fresh, and made us feel like we were listening to a brand-new Christmas hit.

Parker McCollum – “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” | CMA Country Christmas 2025