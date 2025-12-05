Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – New Luke Combs, Tucker Wetmore

We're rolling into December with one of the strongest Friday Soundchecks of the season! This week brings the latest hint at Luke Combs' next album, a big return from Tucker Wetmore, a standout collab from Corey Kent and Koe Wetzel, a major Zac Brown Band album drop, and a rising star whose momentum is nothing short of explosive. Plus, we look back at what was topping the charts on this week in country music history.

Hot Off The Press

These new singles were dropped today:

Luke Combs - "Giving Her Away"

Tucker Wetmore - "Proving Me Right"

Corey Kent & Koe Wetzel - "Rocky Mountain Low"

Album Drop

Zac Brown Band today released their new album Love & Fear. The tracklist pulls from every corner of their influences, featuring collaborations with Dolly Parton, Snoop Dogg, and Marcus King.

Rising Star Spotlight

Tyler Nance continues to build real momentum with his song "Keeps Me Sane." He stopped by our studios earlier this week to perform the song live, and the rawness of his voice hits even harder in person.

On Your Radar

Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas" keeps climbing and is now approaching the Top 15. You can feel the momentum building behind her.

On This Day

These were the No. 1 songs in country music on this day in years past: