Lorrie Morgan Performs at Grand Ole Opry’s 100th Anniversary Five Months After Husband’s Death

Lorrie Morgan returned to the Grand Ole Opry stage for its 100th anniversary on Nov. 28, delivering a powerful and deeply emotional performance of “Something in Red.” The appearance marked a resurrection moment for the country legend, who has continued performing through financial challenges and profound grief following the death of her husband, Randy White, five months earlier. This event represents both evidence that she is a permanent fixture in country music and proof that she can turn her pain into musical creativity.

She also honored her long relationship with the Opry, noting a major milestone reached earlier this year. “I'm so proud to be a part of this. I've celebrated my 41st anniversary with the Opry this past June,” Morgan says. “So a long time I've been here. … I was 13. I didn't join when I was 13, but that was my first performance.”

The milestone event arrived during a difficult holiday season, as Morgan reflected on the first major celebrations without Randy. “I'm doing okay,” Morgan says. “It's a very strange holiday for me. It's been up and down. Randy would have loved to have been here tonight. He loved the Opry. And so, it's my first holiday without him. I have a lot of happiness tonight, and a lot of sadness. But mostly thankful.”

Despite the loss, Morgan remains focused on creating new work. “I'm getting ready to record a brand-new album, and I'm so excited about it,” the 66-year-old says. “It's going to be with Time Life, and so I'm really excited. We're starting to look for new songs. I've already got two of the songs picked out. But I'm very excited for new music.”

Her appearance echoed a lifetime shaped by resilience, including the loss of her first husband, Keith Whitley, and raising their son, Jesse Keith. By continuing her tours and releasing her recent album Dead Girl Walking (2024), Morgan shows that she has evolved as an artist through heartbreak.