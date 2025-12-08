Molly Tuttle and Ketch Secor Announce Engagement After Thanksgiving Proposal

Molly Tuttle and Ketch Secor announced their engagement on Dec. 3 via Instagram, sharing photos and a message reflecting on their relationship and creative partnership. "We first met at the Ryman Auditorium. We became friends, then harmony singers, then songwriters, then much more. This thanksgiving, in an old growth forest, with our families, we decided it's time to make our biggest move yet, forever." The holiday-season timing and Billboard's coverage helped amplify the news, which quickly drew warm responses across the Americana community.

Several of the couple's musical colleagues offered their congratulations, including Sierra Hull, who commented, "So excited for you guys!" and Gabe Lee, who wrote, "Whatta Ketch." Artist-musician and 2024 CMA musician of the year winner Charlie Worsham also noted, "Hot dog!!! Congrats y'all, so happy and excited for you both!!!!" The messages underscored the pair's strong peer support and deep roots within the genre.

Tuttle's engagement arrives as she continues to gain GRAMMY recognition, with nominations for Best Americana Album and Best Americana Performance for "That's Gonna Leave a Mark." She is also nominated for Best Americana Album for So Long Little Miss Sunshine. Both artists bring prior GRAMMY wins and acclaimed work to their partnership, further elevating the significance of the announcement.