The Red Clay Strays Drop Unreleased Track ‘Till Things Get Right’

For The Red Clay Strays, 2025 was nothing short of a breakthrough year, all thanks to a massive award uproar. Fresh from winning CMA Vocal Group of the Year (their first), considered to be one of the hottest bands in country music, they recently dropped an unreleased track, much to the delight of fans.

The Red Clay Strays Release 'Till Things Get Right'

On November 15, 2024, the band released a live album, Live at the Ryman. The album’s vinyl edition featured the track “Till Things Get Right.” Fortunately, the band decided to release the long-awaited song on all streaming platforms.

The band made the announcement via an Instagram post by uploading a photo of the album cover. The caption reads, “’Till Things Right (Live At The Ryman)’ is out on all streaming platforms now. Up until now, this one has only been available on the ‘Live At The Ryman’ vinyl we released a bit ago. This year has been a big one for us, and you guys made that happen. A lot of y’all have been asking for this one, so here ya go!”

A Fan Favorite

Long-time fans of the band love the track, and it is also a set-list staple during live shows. It’s easy to see why the song is a fan favorite, even if it wasn’t officially released before. “Till Things Get Right” is a song of hope that tells us there’s a place waiting for us when things go bad. The song’s verses described the place as a motel metaphorically; it might not be ideal since there’s no room service or the rooms aren’t clean, the walls are paper-thin, but it’s cheap and “it’s a place to sleep.”

The pre-chorus and chorus promised more optimism, “I see people come and go / 'Round here, the money's always tight (Tight, tight, tight) / Better save up your quarters and dimes / If you wanna stay another night (Night, night, night) / Thеre's a place you can get away / And stay until things gеt right / 'Til things get right.”

Listen to the song below.