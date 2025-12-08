This Day in Country History: December 8

Dec. 8 of years past has seen Christmas specials aired, helping get country music fans into the holiday spirit with performances by the likes of Brett Young and Carly Pearce. Also on this date, Dustin Lynch performed at a benefit concert to raise funds for children near his hometown of Tullahoma, Tennessee, and Elle King announced she was canceling her upcoming radio shows due to a concussion from a fall.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Country music Christmas specials have been the highlights of Dec. 8, including:

CMT aired the CMT Crossroads Christmas special , with an eclectic blend of artists. Brett Young paired with Boyz II Men, and other performers included Maddie & Tae, Darius Rucker, and Gavin DeGraw. 2022: ABC aired the annual CMA Country Christmas special. Carly Pearce was the host of this holiday special, and performers included Dan + Shay, Scotty McCreery, Old Dominion, and Maren Morris. This was the 13th year of this festive country music show.

Cultural Milestones

Milestones with a cultural impact on Dec. 8 include:

The Tullahoma, Tennessee, born singer Dustin Lynch hosted his annual Dustin Lynch and Friends Acoustic Christmas Concert. This benefit raised more than $15,000 for the Tullahoma News' annual Karing for Kids campaign, which helps provide warm clothes and shoes to local children in need. 2022: Country music stars performed for the late Southern rocker Gregg Allman's 75th birthday at the Beacon Theater in New York City. Key headliners included Old Dominion, Brothers Osborne, Charles Kelley, and Gavin DeGraw.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Impressive performances from Dec. 8 include:

Marty Stuart had a memorable evening when he celebrated 20 years as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Members of his band, The Fabulous Superlatives, Charley Pride, and the Old Crow Medicine Show were at the Opry to help with the celebration. 2013: The legendary Brenda Lee had a full performance at St. Cecilia Academy in Nashville. Lee sang favorites, including "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" with Vince Gill dressed as Santa Claus.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From a death to a minor accident that caused a couple of show cancellations, these were industry changes and challenges for Dec. 8:

Marty Robbins, the singer known for western songs such as "El Paso" and "Big Iron," died at the age of 57 from complications due to previous heart attacks. Robbins was a multi-talented actor, songwriter, performer, and stock car racer. 2022: The "Ex's and Oh's" singer Elle King announced that she had to cancel several radio shows. King took a fall and suffered a concussion while slipping on the stairs trying to get a bottle to feed her son Levi. On her Instagram account, Elle gave her apologies and wished everyone a happy holiday.