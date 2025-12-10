Carrie Underwood Set for Tanglewood Debut in 2026 Popular Artist Series

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood is bringing her powerhouse voice and chart-topping hits to the Berkshires next summer. The eight-time GRAMMY winner will make her Tanglewood debut on Saturday, August 29, 2026, at 7 p.m., as part of the venue’s Popular Artist Series. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 12, at 10 a.m., exclusively at Tanglewood.org.

The performance marks Underwood’s first-ever appearance at the famed Tanglewood Music Festival, the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Known for her powerhouse vocals and electrifying live shows, Underwood joins an impressive lineup that already includes “Weird Al” Yankovic (July 21) and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (July 28) at the Koussevitzky Music Shed.

Tanglewood’s summer events are a favorite among New England music fans, with genres spanning classical, pop, and everything in between. The full 2026 season schedule, including performances by the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Boston Pops, and Tanglewood Music Center fellows, will be revealed in late January.

Underwood has solidified her place as one of the most beloved voices in country music. Since winning American Idol in 2005, she’s earned more than 100 major awards, making her the highest RIAA-certified female country artist of all time. With 29 No. 1 singles—14 of which she co-wrote—and multiple multiplatinum albums, she’s a consistent chart-topper whose catalog blends heart, grit, and undeniable storytelling.

The Oklahoma native has continued to expand her influence beyond music. She created her fitness brand CALIA by Carrie Underwood and launched the fit52 workout app. Her Las Vegas residency, REFLECTION, became the longest-running residency by a solo female country artist when it wrapped in 2025.

Fans can expect a mix of hits, from her breakout single “Before He Cheats” to anthems like “Blown Away” and “Undo It.” While her Tanglewood setlist hasn’t been announced, it’s sure to match the breathtaking atmosphere of a late-summer evening in the Berkshires.

Tickets will be available through Tanglewood.org, by phone at 888‑266‑1200, or in person at the Tanglewood Box Office. Purchases are limited to eight tickets per buyer, and all sales will be mobile delivery or held at the Box Office to protect fans from third-party resale markups.