Trisha Yearwood to Release Expanded Album, Launch 15-Date Acoustic Tour in March

Trisha Yearwood is set to headline The Mirror Tour, an intimate acoustic run supporting The Mirror (Deluxe), arriving Jan. 23, 2026. The expanded edition adds four new tracks — "You're Gonna Love It Here," "Different Kind of Hard," "Undone," and "Country Music HerStory" — along with the fan-favorite bonus "Put It In A Song." Yearwood frames the deluxe set as a seamless extension of The Mirror, her 16th studio project and the first album for which she co-wrote every song, marking a major creative milestone.

"When we recorded The Mirror, I had such a hard time narrowing it down. I'd co-written so many songs for this project, and I just didn't want any of them to get lost," says Yearwood. "This whole writing portal opened for me, and these songs were too important to leave behind. The deluxe really feels like an extension of the album; every track could have lived on the original record because they're all part of the same story."

"The Mirror Tour is really about bringing these songs to life in the way they were written, with just a guitar and a story," she continues. "It's intimate and stripped down, which is how I love to share music. I can't wait for folks to hear The Mirror in this setting, alongside the songs that have been part of my career all along. It's going to be a fun way to share this chapter."

Yearwood will be joined at the Green Bay performance by Leslie Satcher and Bridgette Tatum, who also collaborated on The Mirror. The feature notes her three GRAMMY wins, bestselling cookbooks, and long-standing influence, including recognition as one of the 25 most important country women of the last 25 years.