Carrie Underwood’s ‘Little Drummer Boy’ Duet With Her Son is the Most Adorable Thing You’ll Hear Today

In case you missed it, country superstar Carrie Underwood just delivered one of the cutest holiday moments with the help of her son, Isaiah. Back in 2020, Underwood released a Christmas album, My Gift, including “Little Drummer Boy,” her duet with Isaiah. Five years later, the track is once again gaining traction because it is pure Christmas magic.

A Moment Straight Out of a Holiday Movie

Behind the scenes of the recording session for the song, the American Idol alum revealed how important it was for her to have her son sing with her: “I love that line, ‘Bless all the dear children in thy tender care.’ Children are truly our greatest gift, and for this album, ‘My Gift,’ I had the pleasure of sharing the thing that I love doing most in the world, singing, with one of the people I love beyond measure, my son, Isaiah.”

She added, “’Little Drummer Boy’ is a central song in ‘My Gift.’ That’s where the title of the album came from, and it’s one of my favorite Christmas songs. I started thinking about what would make it extra special, so I have a very special duet partner.”

A Mother's Pride

Like any proud mother, Underwood shared how Isaiah loves to sing. “He’ll make crafts, or he’ll do things for you, and he’s like, ‘Didn’t I do a good job? Didn’t I do my best? Are you proud of me?’ And it’s the sweetest thing.”

Since she’s the one who’s always hearing his singing voice, she thought that “his sweet little voice would sound perfect.” She added, “If nothing else, I will have this for the rest of my life. I think it’s the perfect piece of the puzzle for this whole album.”

Listen to the song below. The perfect track to put you in a festive mood.