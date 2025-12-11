Randy Travis Extends More Life Tour Into 2026 with 21 New Dates

Randy Travis has extended his acclaimed More Life Tour into spring 2026, continuing the extraordinary momentum built throughout 2025. The tour's next leg runs from Mar. 12 in Muskegon, Michigan, through May 23 in Spartanburg, South Carolina, with additional stops across the Midwest, South, and West Coast. Venues include the Frauenthal Center, the Long Center for the Performing Arts, and the Tower Event Center, among others.

The 2026 dates will feature Travis's original touring band alongside special guest vocalist James Dupré, who will deliver many of Travis's most beloved No. 1 hits. Performances will include "On the Other Hand," "Forever and Ever, Amen," and "Three Wooden Crosses," celebrating a catalog that has shaped generations of country fans. Travis, who appears on stage with his wife, Mary, does not sing live due to the effects of a 2013 stroke, with Dupré and the band bringing the music to life each night.

Over 60,000 fans attended the More Life Tour's over 50 shows throughout 2025. Many cities added additional performances in response to the overwhelming demand. Listeners have found Travis' music to be an emotional experience. The emotional connection Travis has created with his audience can be seen through their comments about the uplifting, positive, and inspirational experiences they had from his songs.

“The More Life Tour celebrates something so much more than a musical moment in time — it's a gift to me to spend time with my fans, and my band, as James Dupré perfectly presents the songs that best define my career. We look forward to seeing you all somewhere along the way,” said Randy Travis.

“I'm thrilled and honored to hit the road again with my hero and friend, Randy Travis. I'm looking forward to meeting and singing along with all the Randy Travis fans in 2025,” said James Dupré.