Lee Brice Opens Up About “Killed The Man,” Family Life and Christmas Plans

Lee Brice jumped on the phone with me as his new single "Killed The Man" continues its climb up the country charts. The track was the most-added at country radio the week it dropped, and Lee says that early reaction didn't shock him as much as people might think.

"I was obviously extremely excited," he told me. "But when people really listen to it, it just kind of grabs you. It grabbed me."

Brice didn't write "Killed The Man," but the first listen hit him like it was pulled from his own life. The song is built around t he idea that the person he is today exist because his wife helped bury the version of himself that wasn't serving him anymore.

He said the hook landed right away, but it was the structure of the song that pulled him in first. "Most songs lift up when they hit the chorus. This one does the opposite. It simmers down and the melody actually goes lower," he explained. "As a music guy and a producer, that drew me in immediately before I even knew where the lyrics where heading."

Hearing a song that captured his own growth so clearly made the decision easy. "Most outside songs (songs that the singer didn't write) I cut crawl into my life somehow," he said. "It shows how much we all have in common. If I'd written it myself, I'd have wanted to write it just like that."

Slowing Down... Almost

Brice just wrapped his What You Know About That Tour and has Canadian dates lined up for early 2026, but December is when he finally lets himself breathe.

"I'm settling in for the rest of this month," he said. "I need that family time. I want to be really present for these next few weeks."

That doesn't mean he fully disconnects. He laughed about the possibility of an unplanned writing session with his wife Sara, who's a songwriter herself. "We may find ourselves sitting around one night and I grab a guitar. It won't be work. It'll be because we're inspired."

He's also spending this weekend in a deer stand with his two boys. "No shows. Just us."

Christmas at the Brice House

When it comes to Christmas, Lee made it clear who's in charge.

"Sara's the ringleader. Day after Halloween she wants the tree up," he joked. "But I love being part of it."

This year, the family is considering doing something they've never done before: heading somewhere warm after Christmas. "We've always just been home. We're thinking about doing something different this year."

With kids who are 17, 12, and 8, the holiday chaos level in their house sits somewhere between Hallmark and Home Alone.

He also shared his best and worst attempts at Christmas gifts for Sara. The miss? A pricey fur-style coat she wanted no part of. "She was like, can we take this back? I should've known better."

The win? A delicate necklace she loved so much she wore it constantly... until it went missing. "So she botched that one," he laughed.

What He Hopes Listeners Hear

As "Killed The Man" continues to connect with fans, Brice says he hopes people feel what he felt the first time he heard it.

"I just hope they like it like I did," he said. "It hit me different than all the other stuff on the radio. It's not following a trend. Hopefully they hear something new."