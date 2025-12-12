Michael Martin Murphey and Cody Johnson Release ‘Wildfire’ Duet for 50th Anniversary

Michael Martin Murphy celebrates the 50th anniversary of his signature album Blue Sky Night Thunder and its iconic platinum hit "Wildfire" with a return engagement at the Waco Hippodrome for his Cowboy Christmas Concert on Dec. 4. The anniversary was also commemorated with the release of a new duet of "Wildfire" featuring Cody Johnson and a short film that tells the story of the song and its enduring impact on multiple generations.

Murphey remembers dreaming "Wildfire" in two hours, then discussing how this song has come a long way since then and continues to live on after 2025. "Over 50 years ago, this song came to me in a dream, and after 50 years, I can't believe the impact it's had. Cody Johnson's voice was great, and the combination was incredible to do together. I hope this song impacts more generations and the stories continue to be told of how 'Wildfire' moved them. Some songs are just brought to life through an amazing gift; 'Wildfire' is like that to me," he shared.

The new video blends narrative filmmaking with studio footage of Murphey and Johnson, spotlighting both the collaboration and the song's cross-generational appeal. Its storyline follows a young girl who bonds with her horse, survives a blizzard, and undertakes a dangerous quest to reunite with him. The film features appearances by Chevel Shepherd and Moses Brings Plenty.

Murphey also stars in Wildfire: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse, a feature inspired by the song and co-starring Anne Heche, Adrian Paul, Shepherd, and Brings Plenty.

An anniversary edition of Blue Sky Night Thunder is in development, with plans to include re-recorded classics featuring contemporary country artists. Pre-orders will offer exclusive rewards, though a release date has not been announced.