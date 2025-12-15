Lady A Talks About Christmas Traditions as They Release a New Christmas Album

Just in time for the season of twinkly lights and elves on the shelves, Lady A, the Grammy-winning country music trio, is back with On This Winter’s Night: Volume 2. The Christmas album, released after more than a decade as a follow-up to their 2012 On This Winter’s Night album, is packed with warmth, harmonies, and nostalgia that is perfect for the upcoming holiday.

But while the album is a gift in itself to fans, Lady A has also been sharing what their holiday traditions are and their favorite Christmas flicks.

Lady A’s New Christmas Album and Tour

Lady A, comprising Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood, fresh from performing at the CMA Country Christmas 2025, have just released their second Christmas album and are on the road for their This Winter’s Night Tour. The new record includes holiday favorites “O Holy Night” and “Last Christmas.”

In an interview with PEOPLE, the music group shared how they celebrate Christmas at home. Scott revealed that she celebrates Christmas Eve with her husband, Chris Tyrrell, and their four children in their “jammies,” a tradition Haywood has in his family as well. Haywood added that they also watch Christmas movies: “I’m A Christmas Story watcher.” Scott shared she likes National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, while Kelley revealed his favorite flick is Elf.

Christmas Traditions