Lady A Talks About Christmas Traditions as They Release a New Christmas Album

Yvette Dela Cruz
Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady A perform at the 56th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Bridgestone Arena
Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images

Just in time for the season of twinkly lights and elves on the shelves, Lady A, the Grammy-winning country music trio, is back with On This Winter’s Night: Volume 2. The Christmas album, released after more than a decade as a follow-up to their 2012 On This Winter’s Night album, is packed with warmth, harmonies, and nostalgia that is perfect for the upcoming holiday.  

But while the album is a gift in itself to fans, Lady A has also been sharing what their holiday traditions are and their favorite Christmas flicks.  

Lady A’s New Christmas Album and Tour  

Lady A, comprising Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood, fresh from performing at the CMA Country Christmas 2025, have just released their second Christmas album and are on the road for their This Winter’s Night Tour. The new record includes holiday favorites “O Holy Night” and “Last Christmas.” 

In an interview with PEOPLE, the music group shared how they celebrate Christmas at home. Scott revealed that she celebrates Christmas Eve with her husband, Chris Tyrrell, and their four children in their “jammies,” a tradition Haywood has in his family as well. Haywood added that they also watch Christmas movies: “I’m A Christmas Story watcher.” Scott shared she likes National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, while Kelley revealed his favorite flick is Elf.  

Christmas Traditions  

Scott shared that on Christmas morning, they always start the day with their girls and they’ll “just sit around and my husband will read the gospel of Luke from the story of Jesus,” and eat pancake casserole. At Haywood’s house, they follow his wife’s tradition: "We do Tex-Mex on Christmas Eve. My wife's from Texas, so we do the big tamale kind of feast she grew up doing. It's awesome.” 

Lady A
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
