This Day in Country History: December 15

From awards shows to a dog adoption event hosted by Emmylou Harris, Dec. 15 has been a busy day in the country music world over the years. The hit song "Girl Crush" was first released on Dec. 15, and the legendary songwriter Jerry Chesnut died on this day in 2018.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some big names won at awards shows on Dec. 15, including:

At the first American Country Countdown Awards, Luke Bryan won Male Vocalist of the Year, Jason Aldean took home Artist of the Year, and Miranda Lambert landed Female Vocalist of the Year. Florida Georgia Line were named Group/Duo of the Year, and Brett Eldredge won Song of the Year for "Beat of the Music." 2020: The Highwomen, made up of Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris, and Amanda Shires, won big at the Americana Music Association's Americana Honors & Awards. The group's victories included Song of the Year for "Crowded Table" and Album of the Year for their self-titled album.

Cultural Milestones

A love of dogs and a romantic duet marked cultural milestones for Dec. 15:

Emmylou Harris hosted the third annual Miracle on Music Row in Edgehill Village in Nashville. The event was an adoption extravaganza, helping find homes for dogs and raising funds for Bonaparte's Retreat Dog Rescue. Performers included Rodney Crowell, Sam Bush, John Hiatt, and Buddy Miller. 2015: Americana and country singer Jason Isbell made his solo Grand Ole Opry debut at the historic Ryman Auditorium, where he sang his song "Flagship" as a duet with his wife, Amanda Shires. While this was Isbell's first solo appearance at the Grand Ole Opry, he and his band, the 400 Unit, had performed at the Ryman Auditorium several times.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Fans enjoyed these memorable songs and performances on Dec. 15:

Little Big Town released the single "Girl Crush" through Capitol Nashville. The track won a GRAMMY for Best Country Duo/Group Performance in 2016 and was also named Best Country Song, with honors going to the Nashville songwriters Lori McKenna, Liz Rose, and Hillary Lindsey, who co-wrote the hit. 2017: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood performed their third of seven shows at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville as part of Brooks's North American World Tour. This run marked the first time Brooks had played this venue in seven years.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A death and a show cancellation made waves in the industry on Dec. 15:

Jerry Chesnut died at the age of 87. The award-winning songwriter penned tracks for Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley, Dolly Parton, and Loretta Lynn. Travis Tritt later recorded his song "T-R-O-U-B-L-E," made famous by Presley. 2019: LeAnn Rimes had to cancel her performance at the Florida Theatre in Jacksonville, Florida, due to an undisclosed illness.