Things To Do in Boston This Weekend: December 19-December 21

Jennifer Eggleston
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 21: Dancers perform during a rehearsal at Birmingham Hippodrome, of Sir Peter Wright's production of The Nutcracker at Birmingham Hippodrome on November 21, 2025 in Birmingham, England. Sir Peter Wright's production of The Nutcracker, created especially for Birmingham Royal Ballet is often referred to as the finest in the world. It returns to Birmingham Hippodrome from Friday 21 November. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The Nutcracker.

Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

During the holiday season, Boston offers a wide variety of family-oriented activities, along with outstanding musical performances, such as "The Nutcracker" and "Christmas Carols on Strings," and a joyous concert conducted by the Holiday Pops Kids. These classic events create the ideal setting to celebrate the true spirit of the season. In addition to enjoying festivities during the day, there is plenty for the sports fan and the late-night comedian to enjoy at night for weekend activities in Boston.

Boston Ballet's "The Nutcracker"

Enjoy this holiday classic with the family this weekend:

  • What: Magical, time-honored holiday spectacular
  • When: Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, and Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
  • Where: Citizens Bank Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston
  • Cost: Tickets start at $138

The Boston Ballet's "The Nutcracker" is New England's top-rated holiday classic for good reason. Since 1963, this dazzling production has captivated audiences with its glittering costumes, exquisite choreography, and Tchaikovsky's unforgettable score. Mikko Nissinen's reimagined version pays tribute to the original production while introducing fresh interpretations of seasonal magic, including the brand-new flying Christmas tree and the ever-popular Sugar Plum Fairy dance. This new version captures all that is beautiful about this classic holiday show and will delight viewers for decades to come.

Holiday Pops Kids' Matinee

Take in this holiday concert for children and meet Santa:

  • What: Festive, family-friendly holiday fun
  • When: Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at 11 a.m. (additional shows on Dec. 22 and Dec. 24)
  • Where: Symphony Hall, 301 Massachusetts Ave., Boston
  • Cost: Tickets start at $99.99; free ticket for children under age 2 (in advance)

Holiday Pops Kids' Matinees are fun, family-friendly concerts designed just for young audiences. These energetic 60-minute performances run without intermission, making them perfect for children. Children can meet Santa and enjoy holiday refreshments after the performance. This enriches the holiday experience and serves as a positive first encounter with orchestral music as a community. It encourages kindness and compassion during the holiday season.

Candlelight: "Christmas Carols on Strings"

Listen to traditional music set to candlelight as a delightful evening activity for the family:

  • What: Enchanting candlelit holiday concert
  • When: Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at 7 p.m.
  • Where: Simons Theatre, 1 Central Wharf, Boston
  • Cost: Tickets start at $39.50

Candlelight: "Christmas Carols on Strings" is an intimate, multisensory celebration of classic holiday music performed by a live string ensemble in the Simons Theatre. The ensemble plays traditional Christmas music, such as "Silent Night," "O Holy Night," and "Carol of the Bells," all illuminated by candlelight. The concert, lasting one hour, will be a wonderful mix of emotion and elegance, as well as an amazing opportunity to experience and relive the feeling of Christmas through its most famous carols and songs.

Other Events

Boston's weekend event lineup delivers something for every kind of fan, ranging from high-energy sports matchups to late-night comedy. Whether the mood calls for big-league action or an offbeat laugh, the city offers plenty of ways to stay entertained:

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
