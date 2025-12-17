Flatland Cavalry Sets 25-Date International Tour Starting February in New Zealand

Flatland Cavalry announced its Spring Tour 2026, a 25-date run beginning Feb. 6 in Auckland, New Zealand, where the band will open for Lainey Wilson on international dates before launching a U.S. headline leg on Mar. 19 in Mobile, Alabama. This tour is a worldwide tour for the band that includes shows in New Zealand, Australia, and America. The band plans to perform at many of the larger festivals, such as the Troubadour Festival and the Tortuga Music Festival, which will give them a broader festival footprint during this tour.

The tour follows the release of their new single "Gone," their first since signing with the relaunched Lost Highway Records, and a milestone signaling a new creative chapter. Flatland Cavalry released the track "Gone" in October, marking their inaugural release under the label's relaunch, with more music planned.

The lineup features Cleto Cordero, Jason Albers, Jonathan Saenz, Reid Dillon, Wesley Hall, and Adam Gallegos. Their growing cultural impact includes music featured in film and TV projects such as Twisters, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Yellowstone, Landman, and Netflix's The Ranch, as well as ACM Award nominations and their first RIAA Gold certification for "A Life Where We Work Out."

Fan club pre-sales began yesterday via Ticketmaster, with codes for Official Humble Folks Fan Club members. Pre-sales for the tour begin that day, followed by a public on-sale opening Dec. 19, 2025.