Carrie Underwood gives a surprise performance of "O Holy Night" and "All Is Well" at The Sounds of Christmas service at Rolling Hills Community Church. Underwood has been very faithful in supporting faith-based events. In the past year, Carrie has given a number of great performances in smaller churches that focus on conveying messages of hope, love, mercy, and compassion through her music.

Underwood's emotional bond to Christmas music remains strong and personal after releasing her 2020 holiday album, My Gift, which was produced by Greg Wells. The project features a tender duet with her son, Isaiah, on "The Little Drummer Boy" — an experience she previously described with great affection:

"'Little Drummer Boy' is a central song in My Gift. That's where the title of the album came from, and it's one of my favorite Christmas songs. I started thinking about what would make it extra special, so I have a very special duet partner. He loves to sing, and that is so his personality. He'll make crafts, or he'll do things for you, and he's like, 'Didn't I do a good job? Didn't I do my best? Are you proud of me?' And it's the sweetest thing. And I just thought his sweet little voice would sound perfect. If nothing else, I will have this for the rest of my life. I think it's the perfect piece of the puzzle for this whole album."

Fans have continued to describe the Isaiah duet as especially precious, emphasizing its emotional resonance.

In addition to this performance going viral on TikTok, organizers have invited attendees of this year's concert to return next year for the possibility of repeating a similar experience. The uncertainty surrounding Underwood's continued participation on a future basis has not discouraged Underwood from hinting that he and Isaiah might participate in the church's Christmas presentations as Isaiah ages; this underscores the greater emphasis Underwood places on family-oriented themes and aspects of her holiday music.