Brad Paisley Releases ‘Snow Globe Town’ Album After Hallmark Movie Collaboration

Brad Paisley has released a new Christmas album, Snow Globe Town, after what began as a limited creative contribution tied to Hallmark's A Grand Ole Opry Christmas movie grew into a full-scale holiday project. The original plan centered on writing and recording a small number of songs connected to the film before expanding significantly during the creative process.

"They had already asked about being a part of this Opry movie, and I said, 'Sure,'" Brad recalls. "And then they'd asked if I would write a song, and then asked if I'd write three songs, and then they asked if, like, if I had anything else, and it went from cutting a few songs for this Hallmark thing to writing a bunch. And the next thing you know, we had 16 tracks."

That evolution resulted in Snow Globe Town, a 16-song album released in 2025. This collection is Paisley's second full-length holiday album and builds on his first, 2006's Brad Paisley Christmas, while incorporating his previous approach to seasonal music with a more extensive creative collaboration made possible by the Hallmark partnership.

The album was influenced by and produced in partnership with the Hallmark Channel, with the network's involvement shaping both the scope and rollout of the project. What began as music intended to complement a single holiday movie became a complete album aimed at holiday music audiences.

Paisley launched a promotion for Snow Globe Town with a Monday appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where he performed "That Crazy Elf (On the Shelf)." The live performance served as part of the album's initial marketing push and introduced the project to a national late-night audience. Paisley also performed live on Today on Wednesday to share the "Snow Globe Town" single.