Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Brad Paisley Releases ‘Snow Globe Town’ Album After Hallmark Movie Collaboration

Brad Paisley has released a new Christmas album, Snow Globe Town, after what began as a limited creative contribution tied to Hallmark’s A Grand Ole Opry Christmas movie grew into…

Jennifer Eggleston
Brad Paisley performs during The Big 98's Friendsgiving at the Grand Ole Opry House on November 10, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Brad Paisley has released a new Christmas album, Snow Globe Town, after what began as a limited creative contribution tied to Hallmark's A Grand Ole Opry Christmas movie grew into a full-scale holiday project. The original plan centered on writing and recording a small number of songs connected to the film before expanding significantly during the creative process.

"They had already asked about being a part of this Opry movie, and I said, 'Sure,'" Brad recalls. "And then they'd asked if I would write a song, and then asked if I'd write three songs, and then they asked if, like, if I had anything else, and it went from cutting a few songs for this Hallmark thing to writing a bunch. And the next thing you know, we had 16 tracks."

That evolution resulted in Snow Globe Town, a 16-song album released in 2025. This collection is Paisley's second full-length holiday album and builds on his first, 2006's Brad Paisley Christmas, while incorporating his previous approach to seasonal music with a more extensive creative collaboration made possible by the Hallmark partnership.

The album was influenced by and produced in partnership with the Hallmark Channel, with the network's involvement shaping both the scope and rollout of the project. What began as music intended to complement a single holiday movie became a complete album aimed at holiday music audiences.

Paisley launched a promotion for Snow Globe Town with a Monday appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where he performed "That Crazy Elf (On the Shelf)." The live performance served as part of the album's initial marketing push and introduced the project to a national late-night audience. Paisley also performed live on Today on Wednesday to share the "Snow Globe Town" single.

Hallmark helped spur a larger Christmas release, furthering his connection with fans who enjoy holiday-themed music, resulting in one of Paisley's most significant holiday projects to date.

Brad PraisleySeth Meyers
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Garth Brooks via satellite onstage at the 37th Annual Daytime Entertainment Emmy Awards
MusicThis Day in Country History: December 22Kristina Hall
Eric Church performs on stage during ATLive 2021 concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
MusicThis Day in Country History: December 21Kristina Hall
Miranda Lambert performs at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
MusicThis Day in Country History: December 20Kristina Hall
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect