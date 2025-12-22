This Day in Country History: December 22

On Dec. 22, 2018, the industry lost prolific songwriter Jimmy Work, while singer Dave Dudley died on this day in 2003. Dec. 22 also saw fans enjoy the airing of Jimmy Wayne's Home for the Holidays and Garth Brooks' final 2010 flood relief concert at the Bridgestone Arena.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

A TV show and a film were milestones for Dec. 22:

2010: Jimmy Wayne was part of the TV show Home for the Holidays. This special highlighted stories of children in the foster care system and the families that adopted them. Wayne had a special connection to foster kids, as he was in the foster care system for many years.

The film Country Strong had a limited release in Los Angeles and Nashville on Dec. 22 before going nationwide in January 2011. Actor Gwyneth Paltrow performed her single "Country Strong" and acted in the movie alongside Tim McGraw.

Cultural Milestones

Artists raised money for the following causes on Dec. 22:

2010: Garth Brooks wrapped up his nine-night performance at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, with special guest Trisha Yearwood. Proceeds from this concert went to help victims of the flood that devastated Nashville in May of that same year.

2018: Jimmie Allen raised $20,000 for the Rehoboth Elementary School in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. This was a two-set show, played at the Rusty Rudder in Dewey Beach. The first set, featuring all acoustic music, was open to all ages, and the second set, accompanied by Allen's full band, was open to those 21 years and older.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Country music artists enjoyed singing the national anthem at ball games:

2011: Craig Campbell sang the national anthem at the Maaco Bowl Las Vegas. This college football game was between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Boise State Broncos.

2019: The "Dreaming with My Eyes Open" singer, Clay Walker, sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" at a Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints football game. This game was played at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A couple of deaths were industry changes on this day:

2003: The "Six Days On The Road" singer, Dave Dudley, died on Dec. 22 at the age of 75. Dudley was known for songs considered trucker country. In 2002, Dudley recorded "Dave Dudley, American Trucker" as a tribute after the Sept. 11, 2001, twin towers attack in New York City.

2018: Songwriter Jimmy Work died on this day at the age of 94. One of his most popular song lyrics, "Making Believe," was recorded by several artists, including Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, and Merle Haggard. Additional hit songs Work penned were "Tennessee Border" and "That's What Makes the Jukebox Play."