Brett Young Releases Justin Bieber Cover, Prepares for 2026 Tour Launch

Brett Young concluded 2025 on a strong musical note and is entering 2026 with a large body of new music. He continues to produce consistently and will also have an exciting new tour planned for 2026. He is continuing to develop his ability to reach a large audience and build anticipation for his upcoming music and concerts.

As a year-end offering, Young released a stripped-back country cover of Justin Bieber's “Yukon.” The original track previously topped Billboard's Rhythmic Airplay chart and earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best R&B Performance. Young's version of the song takes on a new country interpretation and is being released as a YouTube exclusive to coincide with his 2025 musical endeavors. Young is open to using songs from other artists as well as providing a guitar-driven sound that anchors the new version in the heart of Young's music.

The release included author credit to Buddy Iahn of The Music Universe, who is noted as the writer for the coverage of the track. The timing places the cover as a closing chapter to the year, aligning with Young's broader arc of activity and signaling continued creative momentum.

Young is preparing to roll out The 2.0 Tour at the start of 2026. The tour supports his fourth studio album, released in June, with lead single “Drink with You” currently rising on the country charts. The tour name reflects the album's identity and emphasizes a more intimate, personal live performance approach.