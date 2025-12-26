We’re kicking off the New Year by celebrating just how unforgettable a year it was for country music. From breakout hits to songs that stayed on repeat all year long, 2025 delivered moments, memories, and soundtracks that defined the year. And now, it’s time to count them all down.

Join Ben on New Year’s Day starting at Noon for Country 102.5’s Top 50 of 2025 — a full countdown of the songs you loved the most. These are the tracks that took over your car speakers, powered your playlists, and turned everyday drives into full-on singalongs. From fresh new voices to artists who owned the year, the Top 50 captures everything that made 2025 such a standout year for country.

And the fun doesn’t stop at listening. Think you know which song claimed the number one spot? Make your guess below for your chance to win tickets to see Parmalee live at Six String Grill & Stage on February 20th. If their songs were part of your 2025, this is your opportunity to see them up close and keep the celebration going into the New Year.

Whether you’re spending New Year’s Day relaxing at home, getting together with friends, or easing into the year ahead, let Country 102.5’s Top 50 of 2025 be the soundtrack to it all. Turn it up, sing along, and relive a year that proved just how strong country music is right now.

Start the year with the songs that mattered most.