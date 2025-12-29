This Day in Country History: December 29

Dec. 29 is an unforgettable day in country music history. On this day in 2009 and 2013, the Kennedy Center Honors were broadcast, and country music stars paid tribute to the honorees. In 2010, Zac Brown received a surprise gift from Alan Jackson at a performance at Bridgestone Arena. In addition, CBS and Paramount+ aired a show highlighting the struggles stars faced in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cultural Milestones

From making children happy to sharing the difficulties faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, these are the cultural milestones associated with Dec. 29:

At a Zac Brown Band concert held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Alan Jackson surprised Zac Brown by presenting him with a 1966 Cadillac El Dorado convertible. Jackson gifted the car to Brown as a thank-you for allowing him to appear on Zac Brown Band's award-winning song, "As She's Walking Away." 2016: Miley Cyrus and her then husband, actor Liam Hemsworth, visited pediatric patients at Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego. The couple dressed in colorful outfits and snapped selfies with children to help spread holiday cheer.

Miley Cyrus and her then husband, actor Liam Hemsworth, visited pediatric patients at Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego. The couple dressed in colorful outfits and snapped selfies with children to help spread holiday cheer. 2020: ABC aired a special called "The Year: 2020," where celebrities shared stories of how they overcame adversity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Brad Paisley recollected how he had to end his tour after only two weeks.

Notable Recordings and Performances

The Kennedy Center Honors dominated the airwaves on Dec. 29:

The 32nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors aired, with performances by Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland. This year's honors went to Bruce Springsteen, Mel Brooks, Robert DeNiro, Grace Bumbry, and Dave Brubeck. 2013: At the 36th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, which was broadcast on this day, Garth Brooks was one of the many performers. The five recipients of the 2013 honors were Billy Joel, Carlos Santana, Martina Arroyo, Herbie Hancock, and Shirley MacLaine.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Industry changes from Dec. 29 include a birth and a divorce:

2020: Sister Hazel's guitarist, Ryan Newell, and his wife, Carla, welcomed a baby boy, Ryland Taylor Newell. Ryland has a big sister, Cadence, making the Newells a family of four.

Sister Hazel's guitarist, Ryan Newell, and his wife, Carla, welcomed a baby boy, Ryland Taylor Newell. Ryland has a big sister, Cadence, making the Newells a family of four. 2023: After just four months of marriage, Zac Brown and Kelly Yazdi announced they were getting a divorce. Brown was previously married to Shelly Brown, with whom he shares five children.