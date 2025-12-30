Miranda Lambert Performs Ella Langley Hit ‘Choosin’ Texas’ for First Time in Oklahoma Show

Miranda Lambert delivered a milestone moment for rising artist Ella Langley by performing Langley's hit “Choosin' Texas” live for the first time at Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino. The Oklahoma show underscored the pair's shared Texas spirit and marked the debut live performance of the co-written, co-produced song for Langley.

The collaboration traces back to a writer's retreat where the song took shape after Lambert shared a wild, Texas-rooted story. “She said the lady cop pulled her over, and she's like, ‘Of course I have Texas plates on the back of my car,'” recalled Langley, 26. “And I was like, ‘She's from Texas, I can tell.' And from that phrase right there… I was walking to the bathroom, and I started to go, ‘She's from Texas, I can tell by the way he's two-steppin' around the room.'”

“Choosin' Texas” was written by Lambert alongside Luke Dick and Joybeth Taylor, with Lambert adding backing vocals and helping guide the Texas-flavored vibe. During the Thackerville performance, Lambert punctuated the chorus with a distinctive spoken line, including “Dang right he is!” and closed the show with the same emphatic Texas-pride remark.

Lambert emphasized shared credit and creative trust throughout the process. “Ella may have grown up in Alabama, but she has a rowdy, fiery side that us Texas women recognize and respect. She's an artist through and through, and it was important to me to let her artistry shine through at every stage of the process, from co-writing to co-producing,” she said. “I'm so proud of how ‘Choosin' Texas' does that, and can't wait to see the world continue to get to know Ella through this song.”

The moment arrived amid a personal loss for Lambert, who recently mourned the death of her 15-year-old Chihuahua, Cher, a longtime red-carpet companion. “We sure are ready for a break from the heartbreak y'all, but they are worth every tear we have cried,” she wrote. “Animals bring so much joy, but I sure do wish dog years didn't go by so fast.”