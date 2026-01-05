Maren Morris Reveals ‘Worst Sinus Infection’ Before New Year’s Eve Times Square Performance

For most of us, a sinus infection means canceling plans and burying under a blanket. But that wasn’t the case for Maren Morris, who not only rang in the New Year with the “worst sinus infection,” she did so performing at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026.

Maren Morris: 'I Had the Worst Sinus Infection of My Life'

In an Instagram Stories post (via People), Morris shared a photo of her clearly swollen, patchy, and red face. She wrote in the photo, “Sorry jumpscare but days leading up to my performance, I had the worst sinus infection of my life and it swelled up my face and then proceeded to evolve into some insane skin reaction. So, I’m relieved I was able to sing last night. Thank you antibiotics, afrin & aquaphor. Oh and concealer.”

She also posted a photo of her nasal decongestant spray while assuring fans that she was “stopping today [for] all those concerned!”

A Real Trooper

Aside from the Instagram Stories post, the Texas native also uploaded a carousel of photos and videos from her New Year’s Eve performance, looking like her usual self, with no signs of the sinus infection. The post included a shot of the massive crowd that rang in 2026 with her, along with a candid backstage moment of her manager helping her adjust her dress.