This Day in Country History: January 5

Jan. 5 has given country music fans plenty of excitement over the years. Blake Shelton announced the opening of his honky-tonk-themed bar and restaurant, Ole Red, on this date. Taylor Swift was recognized at the People's Choice Awards, and Vince Gill had fun playing with The Time Jumpers at the legendary Station Inn in Nashville.

Cultural Milestones

Jan 5. has hosted some important cultural milestones in the country music industry:

2011: Taylor Swift won Favorite Country Artist at the People's Choice Awards. Today, Swift has moved away from her country roots and is one of the biggest and best-selling pop stars in the music industry.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Jan 5. has witnessed several recording certifications and an exciting performance:

2007: Carrie Underwood's album, Some Hearts, received a 5x Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. By October 25, 2021, this album had gone 9x Platinum. Also on this day, The Chicks, formerly known as The Dixie Chicks, received a 2x Platinum certification from the RIAA for their album Taking the Long Way.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A death and a new baby marked industry changes for Jan. 5:

2019: Songwriter Phil Thomas died on this day. Thomas wrote songs for country stars such as Randy Travis, George Strait, and Barbara Mandrell. Songs you may recognize that were written by Thomas include "Colorado Kool-Aid," "Drinkin' My Way Back Home," and "Me and the I.R.S."

