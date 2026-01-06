Backstage Country
Kelsea Ballerini Shares New Year's Resolutions: 'Ins and Outs' for 2026

Kelsea Ballerini welcomed 2026 with relatable New Year’s resolutions, giving fans a peek into how she plans to spend this year and make it the best one yet. Instead of unrealistic goals, she…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Kelsea Ballerini attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini welcomed 2026 with relatable New Year’s resolutions, giving fans a peek into how she plans to spend this year and make it the best one yet. Instead of unrealistic goals, she laid out a full “ins and outs” list, giving fans inspo on setting intentions, organizing priorities, and setting boundaries. 

What’s 'In' for 2026 

In an Instagram post, the “I Sit in Parks” singer shared her list:

A Fresh Start for Kelsea Ballerini 

The timing of her resolutions felt especially fitting, since she’s been navigating a lot in her professional and personal life, particularly her reconciliation with boyfriend Chase Stokes. With all the things that happened to her in 2025, her resolutions were clearly influenced by what she deemed more important: connection, gratitude, and self-care. 

Chase StokesKelsea Ballerini
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
