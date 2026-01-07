Maddie & Tae Will Honor 10 Tour Dates in 2026 Despite December Split

Maddie & Tae are continuing their touring schedule and encouraging those who support them, as these performances are part of pre-existing contractual obligations and reflect their wish to commemorate their shared success as artists on the final occasion. While questions have surfaced online about why the duo continues to perform following news of a professional split, the tour itself was planned well in advance and is intended to honor both the fans and the journey that brought them here.

2026 tour dates, announced before the decision to step back as a duo, will continue through mid-June. The artists have confirmed those shows will go on as scheduled, with special moments planned to make the final run meaningful. The performances are positioned as a closing chapter rather than a contradiction, allowing audiences to experience the duo's chemistry live while it still exists.

"Even though we're not gonna go on this journey as Maddie & Tae together, we're still walking and doing life together outside of it," says Font. "And I think I'm really excited to just be best friends and nurture our friendship and not have to worry as much about the work and still get to raise our babies together. None of that changes."

The tour also provides a transition point for both artists. Maddie Font will focus on being an independent artist after the final dates, while Tae Kerr has decided to no longer tour and will devote her time to motherhood. The dedication to perform together at the final dates was based on mutual respect and appreciation for what each has accomplished as partners over their 15 years together.

"I think that's what makes it so hard. We've been attached at the hips since we were 15 years old, and we always felt God pull us in the same direction. All of our decisions have been easy," adds Kerr.

"Life changes, and there're seasons where your family needs you more," she says. "I feel very, very grateful that I am in the position that I get to now choose to stay home and be with my family."