An Unforgettable Moment: HARDY Meets a Make-A-Wish Fan

HARDY just made a young girl's dream come true. The Mississippi-born country rock singer proved he’s a true softie when he turned a young fan’s dream of meeting him into reality through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

A Dream Come True

Battling a blood disorder, eight-year-old Taylynn was granted a Make-A-Wish opportunity. The youngster has been a HARDY fan ever since her aunt introduced her to his music, so when making her wish, she seemingly had no doubts about what to ask for.

Taylynn traveled to Nashville with her mother, aunt, and brother to meet HARDY and to attend his concert. Make-A-Wish's Instagram account posted the sweet encounter. The caption reads, “WISH GRANTED! Eight-year-old Taylynn's aunt introduced her to country artist Hardy, and she's been a fan ever since. So when it came time to choose her wish, Taylynn knew exactly what she wanted — to meet Hardy! Joined by her aunt, mom, and brother, Taylynn traveled to the heart of country music: Nashville, Tennessee. There, she experienced a concert with her favorite artist — a dream come true and a moment she’ll never forget.”

The organization also expressed its gratitude to the “Wait in the Truck” singer: “A heartfelt thank you to @Hardy for going above and beyond to make Taylynn’s wish so special!”

Soft-Hearted HARDY

Taylynn wasn’t the first young fan battling a serious sickness that HARDY met. Last year, he met five-year-old Sawyer, who is suffering from pediatric cancer. The young fan said it was HARDY’s music that had helped him since day one. According to Sawyer’s mom, hearing a HARDY song after every surgery or chemotherapy session would help him calm down. “It was right after his first eye was removed and we couldn’t get him to calm down but when the song ‘wait in the truck’ by HARDY and Lainey Wilson came on, he went completely silent and from then on we started to play HARDY after every surgery or chemo that he had so that he would be happy,” per Country Now.