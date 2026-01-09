Backstage Country
Ben’s Friday Soundcheck – Big Luke Combs Reveal

The first Friday Soundcheck of 2026 is here, and the new year is already delivering some massive releases! From fresh singles to one of the most anticipated albums of the…

Ben

The first Friday Soundcheck of 2026 is here, and the new year is already delivering some massive releases! From fresh singles to one of the most anticipated albums of the year, here's what you need to know heading into the weekend!

Hot Off The Press

Luke Combs is kicking off 2026 with "Sleepless In A Hotel Room," a song that also came with an announcement of his next album, The Way I Am. The 22 song project arrives March 20 and marks Luke's next chapter following Fathers & Sons. The next track has been reminiscent of 2017 Luke, according to multiple fans online.

Jason Aldean also released new music with "Easier Gone," part of a three song drop as he prepares for his next album, which is expected in April.

Album Drop

Zach Bryan releases his highly anticipated new album With Heaven On Top. The 25 song project has been heavily teased on social media, with Bryan sharing snippets for months leading up to the release. The album arrives following major personal news, as Bryan married his girlfriend Samantha on New Year's Eve in Spain. With a deep tracklist and plenty of emotional weight, With Heaven On Top is shaping up to be one of the biggest albums of 2026.

Rising Star Spotlight

Preston Cooper's "Weak" is gaining traction and approaching the Top 25. The song's raw emotion is helping Preston build serious momentum early in the year.

On Your Radar

Luke Combs' "Days Like These" continues its climb and looks poised to become his next No. 1. With a new album and a new baby both on the way in 2026, Luke is off to a huge start this year.

On This Day

Let's look back and see what was No. 1 in country music on this day in history:

  • 1 Year Ago - Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph - "High Road"
  • 5 Years Ago - Lady A - "Champagne Night"
  • 10 Years Ago - Thomas Rhett - "Die A Happy Man"
  • 15 Years Ago - Tim McGraw - "Felt Good On My Lips"
  • 20 Years Ago - Garth Brooks - "Good Ride Cowboy"
Jason AldeanLuke CombsNew Musicpreston cooperZach Bryan
BenWriter
Hi, I’m Ben! I was born and raised in Massachusetts and have been a huge country music fan for as long as I can remember. Join me weekday afternoons from 3-8p on Country 102.5!
