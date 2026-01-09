Best & Worst Celebrity Wax Figures

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 21: The London Gospel Factory Choir sing as a waxwork of the late singer Whitney Houston is unveiled at Madame Tussauds on October 21, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Are you seeing double? Maybe... When it comes to a wax figure, some truly make us double-take. Madame Tussauds has made some of the most memorable wax figures of some of your favorite celebrities. So close to matching the actual person that you can't even tell who is who sometimes. Crazy, right?

But, on the other hand, there are also a few that make us say YIKES. A few wax figures at places that make us think, "Who did that?" So, now let's take a trip down wax figure lane. These are some of the best and worst wax figures you may have ever seen. Can you tell who is who?

Best Wax Figures

Idris Elba

One of the most recent and best ones is Idris Elba. Madame Tussauds London just released their wax figure of the actor, and you certainly have to double-take to figure out who is who.

Taylor Swift

Star power coming into it with this one. Taylor Swift's wax figure makes you feel like you're seeing her on stage all over again.

Winnie Harlow

From the dress to the engagement ring, this wax figure is insane! You have to really see who is breathing to know who the real Winnie is.

Betty White

So cute and so perfect is the Betty White wax figure. Honoring the late, great actress of our time.

Mariah Carey

The queen of Christmas is permanent with this special holiday wax figure. Look closely and see what this could bring ot the holiday season.

Worst Wax Figures

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

This one caused some chaos on social media. Do you think this really looks like them?

Nicki Minaj

Take a close look... Not much needed to be said when you evaluate and compare it to the real photo of her.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson