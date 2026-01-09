ERNEST Covers George Strait’s ‘The Chair’ Calls it ‘One of the Best Country Songs Ever’

ERNEST is tipping his hat to a legend.

The Tennessee native recently shared his own cover of George Strait’s hit “The Chair,” calling it “one of the best country songs ever.” And he’s not wrong, his version breathes new life into the classic song, offering one of the freshest takes on the beloved hit in years.

A Timeless Song Gets a Fresh Take

Originally released in 1985, “The Chair” is one of Strait’s most well-known songs. ERNEST's stripped-down cover without flashy instrumentation kept the song’s original, relaxed, and simple vibe.

In his Instagram post, the singer-songwriter wrote in the caption, “One of the best country songs ever. Written by Dean Dillon and Hank Cochran... here’s my attempt at it.”

Fans flooded the comment section, giving his version their stamp of approval. One wrote, “Omg you made my day.... I love this song Ern. I put you on my story.. Hugs..” Another commented, “One of my favs that you cover.”

What’s Next for ERNEST?

In a recent interview, ERNEST revealed that his next album was done; he just needs to shoot the cover art. This will follow his Nashville, Tennessee album released in 2024. Fans can expect the project’s release to be in March or early April. He also shared that the still untitled album will have some island vibes, but still with his signature southern flair.