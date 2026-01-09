Koe Wetzel Reveals New Album With Different Sound Set for 2026 Release

Koe Wetzel is building momentum toward what is shaping up to be the biggest and most anticipated album of his career, expected in early 2026. With two full records' worth of new music already written and recorded, Wetzel has described 2025 as a rebuild year, spent touring with HARDY and logging significant studio time in preparation for a heavy 2026 release slate.

“Every artist is going to say that their newest record's the best one that they've ever done,” Wetzel stated. “But for me, this batch of songs and this sound that we've kind of come together with, it's awesome. This whole new sound to me has continued, and it's, I don't know, we're really excited about it.”

The upcoming project does not yet have a release date, though expectations are growing that an official announcement is imminent. Fan anticipation intensified following a recent Instagram post captioned “Ready for this new chapter to start,” alongside a video showing Wetzel in a suit reflecting on a favorite moment from new material, paired with teaser audio and visuals.

Speaking on his co-write that appears on 2024's 9 Lives album, Wetzel shared, “We knew it was a cool song, and we all really enjoyed it. But for doing what it did, we had no idea it was going to be on that kind of scale,” he admitted. “People kept coming back to it and continue to keep coming back to it, which has been great… it's just a testament to how strong of a song it was for us. And man, it's just been great, really.”

"High Road," the duet from the 9 Lives era with Jessie Murph, was the No. 1 country song for all of 2025, marking Wetzel's first major country radio No. 1. He has credited timing and collaboration as key factors in its release and success.

“It's been a fun year, man,” Wetzel added. “But like I said, it's been a rebuilding and getting ready for '26, and we're really excited for '26 and can't wait for everybody to hear all the new music.”