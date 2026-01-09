Score Tickets To Bruins VS Red Wings
The Boston Bruins hit the ice at the TD Garden on Wednesday night and Country 102.5 wants to get you into the game on us! Listen to Ben this Monday…
The Boston Bruins hit the ice at the TD Garden on Wednesday night and Country 102.5 wants to get you into the game on us!
Listen to Ben this Monday in the 4pm hour. When you hear the cue to call, be the 25th caller to 888-819-1925 and the tickets are yours! It's really that easy!
The Boston Bruins are back on Causeway tomorrow night as they face off against the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30PM. Don’t wait — select tickets are still available, but they won’t last long. Visit bostonbruins.com/tickets to secure your seat to the action at the TD Garden and be there when the Bruins take on the Red Wings!