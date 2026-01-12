This Day in Country History: January 12

One of the highlights of Jan. 12 was Tanya Tucker headlining the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville for the first time in her career. John Prine and Tom T. Hall were nominated for the 2019 class of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and stars came together at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for a tribute to the legendary Willie Nelson.

Cultural Milestones

Jan. 12 has seen amazing cultural events celebrating legendary artists:

2019: The Songwriters Hall of Fame announced its class of 2019 nominees, which included John Prine and Tom T. Hall. Prine was a prolific songwriter over his 50-year career with songs such as "Angel From Montgomery" and "In Spite of Ourselves." Hall was known for writing songs such as "Harper Valley P.T.A." and "Little Bitty."

Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Emmylou Harris, George Strait, and others came together to honor Willie Nelson at the Willie: Life & Songs of an American Outlaw concert held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. This tribute show featured stars, including Lyle Lovett and Derek Trucks, sharing stories of their interactions with Willie Nelson over the years.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Jan. 12 has hosted several significant single and album certifications:

2015: Garth Brooks' album Man Against Machine received a Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. Hit songs from this album include "People Loving People" and "Mom."

Justin Moore's single "Somebody Else Will" received a Gold certification from the RIAA. Florida Georgia Line's "Smooth" also received a Gold certification on this date.

Tanya Tucker headlined the Ryman Auditorium for the first time in her long career. Tucker brought out several special guests, including Johnny Rodriguez and Billy Joe Shaver, and sang "Old Town Road" together with Billy Ray Cyrus.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From a new baby to a death, the industry has witnessed changes on Jan. 12:

2017: Mo Pitney and his wife, Emily, welcomed a baby girl, Evelyne Nadine, three weeks earlier than expected. The couple married in 2015 after dating for 10 months.

Kimberly Schlapman from Little Big Town and her husband Stephen announced that they had adopted a baby girl named Dolly Grace. Schlapman stated that Dolly was a successful domestic adoption and that her big sister Daisy welcomed her into the family.

Songwriter Whitey Shafer died on this day at the age of 84. Shafer wrote many songs, such as "Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind" and "All My Ex's Live in Texas," which were both hits for George Strait, and "That's the Way Love Goes," which was a hit for Merle Haggard.