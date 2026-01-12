PASADENA, CA – JULY 21: Host Regis Philbin, executive producer Ken Warwick, judges David Hasselhoff, Brandy and Piers Morgan of the show “America’s Got Talent” attend the 2006 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour for the NBC Network at the Ritz-Carlton Huntington Hotel on July 21, 2006 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Have you been enjoying the new year so far? 2026 is bringing so many things and so much energy this year. But while we get to enjoy all of the new, we do have to reflect on where we have been. This year, we are celebrating some major milestones for quite a few entertainment moments.

This year, some key entertainment milestones are celebrating their 20th anniversary. From television shows to movies to songs, so many moments we're remembering took place in 2006. Do you remember what shows you were watching 20 years ago? Don't worry, we're here to remind you. From childhood memories to sitcom classics, so many of the greats are celebrating 20 years this year. Take a look and maybe go stream a few while you're reflecting!

TV Shows Turning 20 in 2026

Hannah Montana: Miley Cyrus transformed into a teen sensation, Hannah Montana, when the Disney Channel sitcom premiered in March 2006.

The Hills: When reality was really reality. The Hills followed a group of young women and their careers, friendships, and love lives in Los Angeles. It was a spin-off of Laguna Beach, showcasing what true unscripted television was like at that time.

Dexter: One of the most popular shows, Dexter, was released in 2006. The show focused on a forensic analyst who was also a serial killer targeting other murderers.

Ugly Betty: Betty became a very popular name just from this show. The comedy focused on a young woman working in fashion.

30 Rock: You just had to be there! This offered a BTS look at a fictional sketch comedy show that was influenced by Saturday Night Live. The jokes, the cast, it was a great watch!

Friday Night Lights: A Football drama series that really explored community, identity, and what happens in high school football. One of the best TV dramas when it comes to sports.

Top Chef: If you enjoy competitive cooking shows, then you remember when Top Chef debuted. Still a favorite on Food Network is this long-running hit.

The Game: Melanie and Derwin truly made us fall in love with the life behind football during this TV drama. Comedy, football, and drama all wrapped into one.

The Real Housewives of Orange County: The housewives era truly came out swinging with the first of the series happening in Orange County.

Project Runway: If you love fashion and competition television, then this is probably still your go-to. Fashion meets competition and brings us some legends, such as Christian Siriano.

Flavor of Love: The world went crazy when dating shows turned into chaos, while we saw rapper Flavor Flav look for love.

America's Got Talent: The country's biggest talent competition debuted in 2006 when America's Got Talent came to the big screen.